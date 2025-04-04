April Will Bring To Costa Rica A Zenithal Sun, High Temperatures, And Start Of The Rainy Season

MENAFN - Costa Rica News) Between April 9 and 19, Costa Rica will experience zenithal sun, a phenomenon that occurs when the sun's rays hit the country completely perpendicularly.“It occurs every year when the sun is perpendicular, allowing people's shadows to be invisible even at noon due to the perpendicularity of these sun rays,” explained Daniel Poleo of the National Meteorological Institute (IMN).

In addition to its visual effect, this phenomenon contributes to a significant increase in solar radiation. According to Poleo, this translates into warmer conditions, especially in the Pacific regions.

“This condition will favor greater entry of ultraviolet radiation, generating much warmer temperatures in the region, as a result of less cloud cover and more radiation,” Poleo added.

Likewise, during this period, the length of day and night will be practically the same, meaning the same number of hours of day and night.“We will also have less windy and cloudy conditions, which will lead to much higher than normal temperatures in most of the Pacific,” the expert explained.

According to the IMN forecast, April will be marked by high temperatures, clear skies in the Pacific, and the beginning of the transition to the rainy season towards the end of the month.

From April 6 to 13:

The sun begins to shine in the country.

Light rain and clear skies in the Pacific favor warmer than normal temperatures.

The rest of the country will have normal conditions.

Accumulated rainfal is less than 45 mm in the Pacific, and between 30 and 50 mm in the Caribbean.

From April 14 to 20:

Humidity increases in the region.

The sun is shining brightly in the center and north of the country.

High temperatures continue in the Pacific.

More than normal rainfall in the northern Caribbean and the northern zone.

Accumulated rainfall: 90-100 mm in the Caribbean, 40-60 mm in the Pacific.

From April 21 to 27:

Low humidity is expected.

Although climatologicall this is a rainy week in the South Pacific, there will be less rainfall than normal this year.

The rest of the Pacific and the Central Valley will remain dry.

From April 28 to May 4:

Moisture content increases.

The South Pacific will see an increase in rainfall typical of the transition to the rainy season.

The rest of the country will experience normal rainfall for this seasonal transition.

On the other hand, the Mexican National Meteorological Institute (IMN) forecasts that the rainy season in Costa Rica will begin at least one week earlier in 2025. According to Werner Stolz, director of the IMN, it is expected to be a normal season.“We anticipate an early season this year, we expect it to be between 1 and 2 weeks earlier than normal,” he indicated.

April 20-25: South Pacific

April 22-May 1: Central Valley

April 25-May 3: Central Pacific

May 1-12: North Pacific

May 4-6: Northern Zone

“We will continue in a cold, neutral phase. We don't expect it to be an extreme rainy season, but rather within the normal range, with variations of 10% more or 10% less in different regions,” the director indicated.

This year, the hurricane season, from June to November, is expected to follow typical behavior.“We expect between 12 and 14 systems, of which about three may be passing through the Caribbean Sea,” Stolz said.-

