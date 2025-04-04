OPEC+ To Hike Production In May To Support Oil Market Stability

The eight OPEC+ countries, which previously announced additional voluntary cuts in April and November 2023, namely Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria, and Oman met virtually on April 3 to review global market conditions and outlook.

The members agreed on December 5, 2024, and reaffirmed on March 3, 2025, the decision to start a gradual and flexible lift of the daily production cut of 2.2 million barrels, starting from April 1, 2025.

The eight participating countries will implement a production adjustment of 411 thousand barrels per day, equivalent to three monthly increments, in May 2025.

This comprises the increment originally planned for May in addition to two monthly increments. The gradual increases may be paused or reversed subject to evolving market conditions. This flexibility will allow the group to continue to support oil market stability. The eight OPEC+ countries also noted that this measure will provide an opportunity for the participating countries to accelerate their compensation.

The eight countries reaffirmed their commitment to the voluntary production adjustments agreed at the 53rd JMMC meeting on April 3, 2024. They also confirmed their intention to fully compensate any overproduced volume since January 2024 and to submit updated front-loaded compensation plans to the OPEC Secretariat by April 15, 2025 which will be posted on the Secretariat's website.

The eight OPEC+ countries will hold monthly meetings to review market conditions, conformity, and compensation. The eight countries will meet on May 5, to decide on June production levels.