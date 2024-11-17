Balochistan Attack Lefts 7 Security Personnel, 6 Militants Dead - Military

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The attack on a paramilitary checkpoint in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province killed seven and six militants, said the military on Sunday.

The attack took place on Saturday when terrorists attempted to attack a security forces' post in the general area Shah-e-Mardan of Kalat District, said Pakistan military's wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The banned outfit Baloch Liberation claimed responsibility for the attack on the check post. Earlier last week, a bombing at Quetta Railway Station claimed 26 lives and left around 60 others injured. The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)

sbk







MENAFN17112024000071011013ID1108895052