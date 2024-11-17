Balochistan Attack Lefts 7 Security Personnel, 6 Militants Dead - Military
11/17/2024 7:09:07 PM
ISLAMABAD, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- The attack on a paramilitary checkpoint in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province killed seven troops and six militants, said the military on Sunday.
The attack took place on Saturday when terrorists attempted to attack a security forces' post in the general area Shah-e-Mardan of Kalat District, said Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
The banned outfit Baloch Liberation army claimed responsibility for the attack on the check post. Earlier last week, a suicide bombing at Quetta Railway Station claimed 26 lives and left around 60 others injured. The attack comes at a time when Pakistan has witnessed a rise in terror attacks, especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces bordering Afghanistan. (end)
