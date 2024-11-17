Governor Newsom Proclaims Apprenticeship Week 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring November 17-23, 2024, as“Apprenticeship Week.”

As we mark the 10th anniversary of National Apprenticeship Week, California joins employers, workers, educators and other partners in uplifting apprenticeships as a vital career pathway that is key to the prosperity and vitality of our state. We are proud to be a national leader in growing the number and type of apprenticeships, enabling more Californians to pursue rewarding careers while strengthening our economy.



Apprenticeships provide an opportunity to gain hands-on skills and experience, while bringing home a paycheck. This“earn and learn” workforce development model is an impactful alternative to traditional education paths that benefits employers as well as workers by filling skill gaps in critical areas and helping businesses grow.



Apprentices are pursuing sustainable, well-paying careers across many sectors in our state, and California is committed to advancing this proven strategy. Since 2018, 190,915 people have completed a state-registered apprenticeship program, moving California closer to its goal of serving 500,000 apprentices by 2029. The state has made historic investments toward meeting this goal, including more than $221 million during the last fiscal year for apprenticeship initiatives that align industry and workforce needs and expand apprenticeships to new, in-demand careers. The Apprenticeship Innovation Fund program provided $41.7 million to scale and support apprenticeships in health care, information technology, education, transportation, agriculture, public service, and advanced manufacturing.



To better reach young people facing barriers to employment and education, the California Opportunity Youth Apprenticeship (COYA) grant this year provided $31 million to support their transition into high-demand career pathways through registered pre-apprenticeship and apprenticeship programs. Aligned with California's Master Plan for Career Education, COYA serves individuals from 16 to 24 years of age who are at risk of disconnection or are disconnected from the education system. California is also making significant strides in increasing the number of women, non-binary, and underserved populations in the construction industry through the Equal Representation in Construction Apprenticeship grant, which is breaking down barriers through targeted outreach and supportive resources for child care.



Supporting the next generation of skilled workers is key to building a stronger, fairer and more prosperous future for our state. I invite all Californians to learn about the many benefits of apprenticeships and the exciting work underway to expand access to these transformative opportunities for people from all backgrounds.



NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM , Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim November 17-23, 2024, as“Apprenticeship Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 15th day of November 2024.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

