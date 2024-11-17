GCC SG Receives Sudanese Amb. To Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- GCC Secretary General Jassem Al-Budaiwi received on Sunday the Sudanese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Dafallah Al-Hajj Ali at of the General Secretariat in Riyadh.

During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi stressed the importance of preserving the sovereignty, security, stability and territorial integrity of Sudan, said a Secretariat statement.

Al-Budaiwi also confirmed the necessity of prioritizing dialogue, unifying ranks and alleviating the suffering of the brotherly Sudanese people.

According to the statement, Al-Budaiwi indicated that the GCC countries welcomed UN Security Council resolution No. 2736 on June 13, 2024, which calls for the full implementation of the Jeddah Declaration.

The Declaration calls to protect civilians in Sudan and to pursuit an immediate ceasefire and resolution of the conflict through dialogue, calling on all parties to ensure the removal of any obstacles and enabling full, rapid, safe and unhindered access of humanitarian aid.

This came as Al-Budaiwi expressed his sincere congratulations to Ambassador Al-Hjj Ali on the occasion of appointing him as an Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, wishing him success in his new task. (end)

