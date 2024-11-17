Kim Jong-un commands mass manufacturing of kamikaze drones
11/17/2024 7:09:49 AM
(MENAFN) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has overseen a field trial of domestically developed kamikaze drones, according to state media reports on Friday. Kim emphasized the importance of moving from the prototype stage to large-scale production to integrate unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) into the country’s military strategy. The trial, conducted Thursday, involved drones produced by North Korea's Unmanned Aerial Technology Complex (UATC).
Photos from the trial, though blurred, showed Kim and other officials observing drone deployments, with various drone models tested, including one with a four-wing design. The drones, designed for use in both ground and naval warfare, are equipped with homing capabilities and are launched with boosters. The tests reportedly targeted a tank, with the drones attacking from a steep angle.
