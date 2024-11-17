Musk disturbs Trump’s group

(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s presence at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has reportedly started to irritate the president-elect’s transition team, with sources claiming Musk is acting as if he’s a co-president. Since joining on election night, Musk has been active in assisting with the transition and offering input on cabinet appointments, even participating in calls with leaders like Ukraine’s Zelensky and Turkey’s Erdogan. This close involvement has frustrated some of Trump’s aides, who are bothered by Musk’s frequent lobbying and his tendency to take credit for Trump’s victory, especially through his companies like X and America PAC.



Despite these tensions, Trump continues to praise Musk, describing him as a “great guy” with exceptional intellect and thanking him for his contributions to the campaign. Trump also joked about Musk’s extended stay at Mar-a-Lago, but expressed appreciation for his dedication. Musk was recently nominated, alongside entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead a new body called the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), aimed at streamlining government operations and cutting spending.

