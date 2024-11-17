Trump selects border-control hardliner for main spot

(MENAFN) US President-elect Donald has selected South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to lead the Department of Homeland Security when he takes office next year. In a statement on Wednesday, Trump highlighted Noem's "very strong" record on border security, noting that she was the first governor to send National Guard to assist Texas in addressing the border crisis under President Biden. Noem has sent troops to the border eight times in total, according to Trump.



Noem, 52, accepted the nomination and expressed her eagerness to collaborate with Trump and his newly appointed 'border czar,' Tom Homan, to secure the US border and ensure national safety.



Earlier this year, Noem had been considered as a potential running mate for Trump, but she faced public backlash after revealing she had euthanized her 14-month-old dog, citing its aggressive behavior.



Apart from her tough stance on border issues, Noem has also advocated against anti-Semitism. She introduced a bill in South Dakota that incorporated the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism into state law. The bill was seen as a model for nationwide adoption, with Noem emphasizing the importance of using clear legal definitions to combat hate. The US House of Representatives also passed similar legislation, though it faced opposition from some lawmakers, including Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who criticized the broadness of the IHRA's definition.

