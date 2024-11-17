Kuwait Amir Congratulates Moroccan King On Nat'l Day

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber congratulated on Sunday Moroccan King Mohammad VI on the advent of his country's 69th Independence Day.

In a cable, His Highness the Amir lauded the historic ties linking both the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Morocco.

His Highness the Amir reflected his and the Kuwaiti people sincere wishes of progress and development to King Mohammad VI and the Moroccan people. (end)

