Kuwait Amir Congratulates Moroccan King On Nat'l Day
Date
11/17/2024 5:19:17 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated on Sunday Moroccan King Mohammad VI on the advent of his country's 69th Independence Day.
In a cable, His Highness the Amir lauded the historic ties linking both the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Morocco.
His Highness the Amir reflected his and the Kuwaiti people sincere wishes of progress and development to King Mohammad VI and the Moroccan people. (end)
gta
