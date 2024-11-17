عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Amir Congratulates Moroccan King On Nat'l Day


11/17/2024 5:19:17 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah congratulated on Sunday Moroccan King Mohammad VI on the advent of his country's 69th Independence Day.
In a cable, His Highness the Amir lauded the historic ties linking both the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Morocco.
His Highness the Amir reflected his and the Kuwaiti people sincere wishes of progress and development to King Mohammad VI and the Moroccan people. (end)
gta





MENAFN17112024000071011013ID1108894310


Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search