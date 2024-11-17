Ambassador Of Sudan Lauds Qatar's Humanitarian Support

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ambassador of Sudan to Qatar H E Ahmed Abdel Rahman Swar El Dahab has thanked Qatar for the humanitarian aid it provides to Sudan, including medical aid, and said that the air bridge between Qatar and the city of Sudan is still ongoing.

Addressing a press at the premises of the Embassy of Sudan in Doha recently, the Ambassador highlighted the devastation caused by the ongoing conflict. He called on the international community and friendly countries to fulfil their pledges.

“The humanitarian and relief aid that reached Sudan did not exceed 30% of the total amount of announced international pledges,” said the envoy.

He said the Sudanese government has fulfilled its obligations regarding facilitating the arrival of aid, as many border crossings have been opened, including Adre on the Chadian border, and aid has been allowed to be delivered through Kadugli Airport in South Kordofan.

The ambassador urged the international community to pressure the Rapid Support Forces to implement the Jeddah Declaration reached in 2023 as the path that can lead to peace, and help deliver humanitarian aid to those in need, especially in areas controlled by the Rapid Support Forces.

He lauded Qatar and its people for constant support for the Sudanese people especially during this crisis.

“The Qatari air bridge of aid is still ongoing between Doha and Port Sudan, and it includes all forms of food and medical aid and shelter supplies,” said the ambassador.

He said Qatar's support of food and medical supplies had a great impact in alleviating the suffering of the Sudanese people.

The ambassador also called on the international community to pressure the 'Rapid Support Militia' to stop its crimes, violations and systematic targeting of the Sudanese people and state institutions.

He expressed Sudan's appreciation for the condemnations issued by the brotherly and friendly countries, most notably Qatar, regarding the horrific violations to which the residents of some areas were subjected.

Swar El Dahab added that his country is waiting for a serious stand from the international community regarding these crimes that are still ongoing against citizens there.

He said that the 'militia forces', after failing to seize power, turned to targeting citizens, looting and plundering, which even included the collections of Sudanese museums.

He stressed that Sudan is committed to the Jeddah mediation platform, and called on the international community to pressure the Rapid Support Forces to implement the outcomes of the Jeddah Agreement in May 2023.