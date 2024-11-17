Al Hammadi Opens Qatar's Embassy In Malaysia's Administrative Capital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Putrajaya: Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi has inaugurated the new premises of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in Putrajaya, the administrative capital of Malaysia.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Malaysia's Deputy of Foreign Affairs H E Mohamad Alamin, as the guest of honour representing the Malaysian government. Other attendees included Minister of and Food Security H E Mohamad Sabu, Minister of Higher Education H E Zambry Abdul Kadir, Minister of State for Religious Affairs H E Muhammad Naeem bin Mukhtar, President of the Senate H E Awang Bemee Basah, senior officials from the Malaysian Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and several Arab and foreign ambassadors, business leaders, and media representatives.

In his speech, the Secretary-General praised the strong bilateral relations between Qatar and Malaysia in various fields, noting that the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties.

He said that the State of Qatar looks forward to elevating bilateral relations to the level of a comprehensive partnership to achieve mutual interests.

For his part, the Malaysian Deputy Foreign Minister congratulated Qatar on the opening of the new embassy premises. He expressed hope that the embassy would serve as a centre for fruitful cooperation, a symbol of ongoing partnership, and a testament to the strong ties between the two countries.