PlayStation 5 Pro retails for very high prices

(MENAFN) The PlayStation 5 Pro arrives at shops on Thursday with a high price that has shocked gamers, but growing sticker shocks in the industry have yet to deter consumers.



The pro version of Sony's flagship gaming console is being sold for USD699.99 in the United States, which is USD250 higher than the prior PlayStation 5 model.



It is going to cost an eye-watering 799.99 euros (USD860), 250 euros more than the previous version, in Europe and almost 120,000 yen (USD780) in Japan, Sony’s origin.



"I don't think I'm going to buy it. I don't want to spend amounts like that to buy a console," stated Hideki Hasegawa, a 45-year-old businessperson in Tokyo.



He remembered a time when consoles "didn't cost more than 30,000 yen".



With the publish of the PlayStation 5 dating to 2020, the upgraded version gives Sony the opportunity to integrate enhancements that make games run faster and with improved graphics.



"Simply put it's the most powerful console we've ever built and a worthy edition to the PS5 family," PlayStation's lead architect Mark Cerny stated at an event in the previous couple of months.

