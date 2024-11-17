ADCOLOR Announces Winners Of The 18Th Annual ADCOLOR Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ADCOLOR, the premier organization dedicated to celebrating and promoting diversity in the creative industries, today unveiled the winners of its 18th Annual ADCOLOR Awards at its awards show held in Los Angeles, California at the J.W. Marriott Los Angeles LA Live. The prestigious event marked the culmination of ADCOLOR 2024, which also included the ADCOLOR and the organization's two talent programs, ADCOLOR FUTURES and ADCOLOR LEADERS.

Winners for the 2024 awards spanned a variety of industries and professional levels, from newcomers to entrepreneurs to executives. The companies represented included Microsoft, Wieden+Kennedy New York, Landor and more. A full list of winners can be found below.

At this year's ceremony, Founder and Chairwoman of The Garcia Companies Dany Garcia was honored with the prestigious ADCOLOR | ADWEEK Beacon Award, which recognizes individuals who use their platform to break barriers and create opportunities for underrepresented communities in the creative industries. Dany was celebrated for her incredible work across entertainment, sports, fashion, and lifestyle and for her unwavering commitment to inclusion.

Other notable guests included the honorees of the organization's ADCOLOR in Music category, which recognizes those who champion diversity, equity and inclusion in the music industry. This year's ADCOLOR in Music | Corporate recipient was 88rising , accepted by the company's Chief Revenue Officer, Michael Chuthakieo. Actress, producer, artist and entrepreneur Queen Latifah received the first-ever ADCOLOR in Music | Icon award for her trailblazing career in music. GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter Shaboozey was awarded with the fourth annual ADCOLOR in Music | Artist of the Year award, following previous honorees of H.E.R., Robert Glasper and D-Nice.

Other 2024 honorees represented a diverse array of prominent companies, including MAKERS, Parkwood Entertainment, Taco Bell, Translation and more.

"Those honored tonight exemplify our mission of 'Rise Up, Reach Back' by using their platforms to inspire, uplift, and create pathways for the next generation of changemakers," said ADCOLOR Founder and President Tiffany R. Warren. "They know what it means to be 'Off Mute' and to keep pushing for equity even when there is resistance. We're proud to give them the recognition they so richly earned through their efforts to speak up and speak out for the communities they represent."

Since 2007, the ADCOLOR Awards have celebrated the achievements of diverse communities across the creative industries. This year's winners were selected by a panel of more than 60 judges from a variety of industries, roles and backgrounds. Honorees in non-competitive categories were chosen by ADCOLOR's esteemed Board of Directors and respective partners.

The full list of 2024 ADCOLOR honorees and winners is below:

2024 ADCOLOR WINNERS



CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR

The Campaign of the Year pushes boundaries and promotes conversation by highlighting the lives and stories of historically excluded groups. The campaign of the year can run on any platform (linear, print, digital, social, etc.), in any format.

WINNER:

Campaign: "Translators"

Client: U.S Bank

Agency: McCann Detroit



ADCOLOR IN TECH

The ADCOLOR in Tech Award recipient is a champion of diversity and inclusion in the tech industries, from digital platforms to programmers to educators to product innovators. By pushing boundaries and creating positive change, they set the stage for future generations to take the opportunities they develop even further.

WINNER:

Nandita Gupta: Accessibility Product Manager, Microsoft Corporation



ADCOLOR INFLUENCER

The ADCOLOR Influencer builds community and creates change through their creative content on social media platforms. By promoting inclusivity and accessibility on their personal platform, they use innovative means of digital influence that leads to real-life change.

WINNER: Gabby Beckford: Creator & Founder, Packs Light



CHANGE AGENT

The ADCOLOR Change Agent uses their skill and power to enhance corporate culture, and create a more equitable and inclusive environment for everyone connected to it. They call attention to the talents and potential of others around them, putting plans into action that exceed the scope of their professional role.

WINNER: Sonia Bisono: Broadcast Traffic Director, Wieden+Kennedy New York



DEI EXECUTIVE OF THE YEAR

The ADCOLOR DEI Executive of the Year not only inspires, facilitates and implements progressive change at their own company or organization, their innovation and determination influences the ways others integrate DEI into business models and corporate cultures.

WINNER: Judith Harrison: Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, Weber Shandwick



INNOVATOR

The ADCOLOR Innovator embodies progress and imagination. They stand out among their peers as a game changer when it comes to issues of diversity, equity and inclusion. A pioneer in their goals and their strategies, they create breakthrough opportunities for people and organizations.

WINNER: Lachi Music: Recording Artist and Founder/CEO, RAMPD



MOST VALUABLE PARTNERSHIP (MVP)

The ADCOLOR Most Valuable Partnership (MVP) occurs between people and companies that work together to provide exceptional, highly effective DE&I solutions that impact organizations and industries. The two partners can be agencies, marketers, entertainment and media companies, brands, individuals, non-profits or diverse suppliers with NMSDC or WBENC certification that team up for a short- or long-term project that furthers diversity and inclusion.

WINNER: Canadian Down Syndrome Society &

FCB Canada



RISING STAR

The ADCOLOR Rising Star is an up-and-comer in the creative industries with less than seven years of experience who is under the age of 30. Their brilliance, determination and shining personality makes them stand out as a leader. In their short time of rising up, they are already reaching back.

WINNER:

Ivan Delgado: Designer, Landor

ROCKSTAR

The ADCOLOR Rockstar reveals their brilliance as a visionary leader, through their professional role or their efforts outside it. They have a track record filled with successes, and the potential to accomplish much more. Landing between the Rising Star and the Legend, this individual rocks their own singular path as they encourage others to shine.

WINNER: Chloë Davies: Founder & CEO, It Takes A Village Collective (ITAV)

2024 ADCOLOR HONOREES



ADCOLOR | ADWEEK BEACON

The ADWEEK | ADCOLOR Beacon award celebrates an executive and/or media creative who is helping to transform and move the culture forward, specifically with regards to diversity and inclusivity, by rising up while reaching back .

HONOREE: Dany Garcia: Founder and Chairwoman, The Garcia Companies



ADCOLOR | ONE CLUB CREATIVES

The ADCOLOR | One Club Creative Award is given to a professional in a creative field from a historically excluded community who has demonstrated extraordinary talent and achievement within the media, creative, digital and traditional advertising disciplines. This honor is presented by The One Club for Creativity.

HONOREE: Ashley Henderson:

Founder and CEO, Legend Twenty Two

HONOREE: Jason Campbell: Chief Creative Officer, Translation



ADCOLOR IN MUSIC

The ADCOLOR in Music Award recipient is an artist, creative, executive or technician who champions diversity, equity & inclusion in the music industry. Whether a bold-faced name or a player behind the scenes, they use their voice and power onstage and off to fight for change that reaches beyond the world of music.

CORPORATE HONOREE: 88Rising

- Accepted by Michael Chuthakieo: Chief Revenue Officer, 88Rising

ICON HONOREE: Queen Latifah: Actress, Producer, Artist and Entrepreneur

ARTIST OF THE YEAR HONOREE : Shaboozey: GRAMMY®-nominated singer-songwriter



ADVOCATE

The ADCOLOR Advocate is an LGBTQ+ a professional in the creative industries who increases awareness of issues that affect members of the LGBTQ+ community and their allies. Their efforts to create progress within the creative industries reverberate into the culture at large.

HONOREE: Brian Anthony Moreland: President, B More Now Productions

HONOREE: Geena Rocero: Author, Director, Founder, Street Pageant Productions

HONOREE: Adrienne Hayes: VP of Global Marketing, Google



CATALYST

The ADCOLOR Catalyst uses their platform to serve as the voice of a cause or community, educating and inspiring current and future generations of advertising, marketing, media, PR and entertainment professionals.

HONOREE: DIVE Studios

- Accepted by Eric

Nam: Co-Founder & Artist, DIVE Studios

- Accepted by Brian

Nam: Co-Founder / CEO, DIVE Studios

HONOREE: MAKERS

- Accepted by

Alicin Williamson: Diversity and Culture Officer, Yahoo!; President, MAKERS

- Accepted by

Ja'Nay Hawkins: Chief Partnerships Officer, MAKERS

HONOREE: Monica Ramirez: Founder & President, Justice for Migrant Women



LEGEND

The ADCOLOR Legend is a seasoned industry veteran, a trailblazer who has pushed boundaries leading to positive and long-lasting change. By opening doors for others – and showing them how to turn around and build their own entryways – they have developed a template for future change makers to elevate the opportunities they have created.

HONOREE: Carla Serrano: Chief Strategy Officer, Publicis Groupe

HONOREE: Sean Tresvant: Chief Executive Officer, Taco Bell

HONOREE: Justina Omokhua: Senior Vice President, Parkwood Entertainment



LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT

The ADCOLOR Lifetime Achievement Award goes to an industry icon whose longtime professional and personal successes exemplify ADCOLOR's mission of Rising Up and Reaching Back.

HONOREE: Judy Jackson: President, JLC Ventures

HONOREE: Sandra Sims-Williams: Chief Business Inclusion, Impact & Belonging Officer, Nielsen

HONOREE: General Benjamin O. Davis Jr. & Sr.: America's First Two Black Generals

- Accepted by Doug

Melville: Author, "Invisible Generals"; CEO, JodieAI

Mr. & Ms. ADCOLOR

Mr./Ms./Mx. ADCOLOR are two individuals selected annually who not only carry out the ADCOLOR mission, but can stand in as ambassadors to the ADCOLOR organization. Through their service to the industry and to ADCOLOR, they demonstrate and showcase what it means to truly Rise Up and Reach Back.

Mr. ADCOLOR: Sean Choi: Owner, The Culture Whisperer LLC; Adjunct Professor, Parsons University

Ms. ADCOLOR : Mimi Minoz: Global Creative Producer, Wieden+Kennedy



ABOUT ADCOLOR

ADCOLOR® is a not-for-profit 501(c) (6) organization whose mission is to celebrate and champion diversity in the creative industries. Our process is twofold. First, we help individuals and organizations RISE UP, letting their accomplishments and ideas shine. Then we teach these new leaders and would-be-mentors how to REACH BACK and find others who deserve to be noticed and promoted. Our goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who are here to support and uplift one another. Learn more by visiting .

ADCOLOR 2024 Partners

ADWEEK, AirBnB, Amazon, American Express, Anomaly, Apple, Basis Technologies, Chime, Disney, Dentsu, Deutsch LA, Diageo, Droga5, Edelman, ESPN, Google | YouTube, Havas, HP, IPG | FCB, JPMorgan Chase, LinkedIn, McCann Worldgroup, MediaHub Worldwide, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Netflix, Nextdoor, Ogilvy, Omnicom, Paramount Advertising, Pinterest, P&G, Publicis, SiriusXM Media, Sony Music Group, STAMP Event Co., Translation, Tripadvisor, TRG, Walmart Connect, WarnerBros. Discovery, Wieden+Kennedy, Yahoo

ADCOLOR Corporate Members

Cardinal Change Consulting, Deutsch LA , Google, JKR, McCann Worldgroup, Meta, Microsoft, MSL, Publicis Groupe, Sony Music Group, The Advertising Club of NY, The People + Culture Method

ADCOLOR Vendor Partners

5WPR, Adrianne Lipscomb Graphic Design, Bravely, Debut Capital, dirty sugar, DRKR PXLS Creative, EGM Security Management, Isa Beltre-Plush Merchandising Consultants, OhHeyCoach Inc, Squeaky, STAMP Event Co., Studio Mark Clennon, the STUDIO NYC, Tabernacle, Wendy Shanker

