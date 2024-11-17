Malaysian Prime Minister wants deeper bonds with Global South

(MENAFN) Malaysian Prime Anwar Ibrahim has called for a deepened collaboration with the Global South.



Speaking to industry presidents on Wednesday in Lima, Peru, before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum, Anwar highlighted the significance of raising deeper relations with the area.



Emphasizing the available possible and increasing opportunities in Latin America, Anwar pointed out the necessity to refocus efforts to expand these prospects.



“It’s crucial to shift course slightly and enhance collaboration with the Global South, tapping into the vast new potentials and opportunities,” Anwar stated, based on Bernama News.



He added that shifting international dynamics present a robust case for increasing Malaysia’s alliances, stressing that while the US continues to be Malaysia's main investor, the nation also maintains strong trade ties with China.



“And we are collaborating effectively in multiple areas. That is the way forward,” he further stated.



throughout his trip to Peru, Anwar was given the prestigious "El Sol del Peru" honor by Leader Dina Ercilia Boluarte Zegarra.



Moreover, Anwar met with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew as well as a delegation from the social media platform.

