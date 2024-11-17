Germany's Green Party selects fresh co-leaders

(MENAFN) Looking for new leadership in the wake of disappointing election outcomes, Franziska Brantner and Felix Banaszak on Saturday were selected to be the new co-leaders of Germany's Green Party at the party's general assembly in Wiesbaden in western Germany.



Brantner serves as a parliamentary state assistant at the Economic Affairs and Climate Action Ministry, whereas Banaszak serves as a former Green Party leader in North Rhine-Westphalia.



Brantner vowed to concentrate on investments and encouraging climate-friendly heating systems.



Banaszak, demonstrating the party's left wing, became an associate of parliament in the past three years.



Moreover, the party's former Vice Leader Pegah Edalatian was selected to be assistant-general.



The leadership transition comes after Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang stepped down due to disappointing election outcomes in eastern German states last month.

