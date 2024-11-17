(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) --



1970 -- Central of Kuwait issued the second edition of the national currency, Dinar, which bore photo of Amir Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah. The new banknote was smaller than the first issue with more colors and decorations.

1993 -- Kuwait National Company (KNPC) celebrated re-operation of Shuaiba Refinery, which was destroyed by the Iraqi forces during their of the State of Kuwait. Rebuilding the cost 26 million Kuwaiti Dinars (KD).

1999 -- State of Kuwait and Bahrain signed a and consular cooperation agreement.

2011 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah expressed dismay at unprecedented behaviors, which were rejected by Kuwaiti people, after some parliament members participated in riots. His Highness the Amir ordered Ministry of Interior and National Guard to take necessary measures to restore order.

2011 -- Ministry of Interior regretted the demonstrations that took place in front of the National Assembly, which resulted in injury of five policemen and a national guard.

2013 -- International Federation of Red Cross and Crescent honored Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society Barjas Al-Barjas with Henry Dunant Medal in recognition of his outstanding humanitarian services.

2013 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD four million loan agreement with Cape Verde to fund establishment of health facilities.

2017 -- Kuwait won three awards in the Arabic Language poetry, art and short stories competitions, part of activities marking Kuwait as capital of Arab Youth.

2019 -- KFAED signed a KD five million loan agreement with Sierra Leone to improve marine environment in the capital, Freetown.

2021 -- Kuwait's permanent representative to UNESCO Adam Al-Mulla announced that Kuwait won membership of the UN agency's Executive Council for 2021-25. (end)

