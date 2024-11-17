Brindavan Food Products Fined ₹50,000 After Man Finds Insects In Sambar Served On Vande Bharat
Date
11/17/2024 12:00:37 AM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) A passenger's experience on the Tirunelveli-Chennai Egmore Vande Bharat turned out to be an unpleasant one after he discovered black insects in the sambar served to him on the train. The Southern Railway officials have imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on Brindavan Food Products, the service provider, and extended an apology to the passenger.
The passenger lodged the complaint shortly after the train departed from Madurai. Investigations revealed that the food was supplied by the Tirunelveli base kitchen managed by Brindavan Food Products, news wire PTI reported. Also Read
| Delhi-Patna Vande Bharat Express to start today: Check ticket fare, timing
The officials had also offered an alternate meal at Dindigul station, which the customer declined.
What the investigation found
The investigation revealed that the insect was found lodged on the lid of the container in which the food was served.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore, from Tamil Nadu, had also flagged the incident. " Passengers have raised concerns over hygiene and IRCTC 's accountability. What steps are being taken to address this and ensure food safety on premium trains?" he posted on X, tagging the Railways Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw. Also Read
| BJP MLA falls on to railway track while flagging new Vande Bharat train | Watch
The railways responded to the complaint and said that an "immediate investigation was conducted".“To further investigate the source of the contamination, a joint inspection was conducted by the Food Safety Officer, Health Inspector, and Chief Commercial Inspector from Tirunelveli at the base kitchen. Food samples were collected and sent for testing,” added the statement. Also Read
| 'Rats, snake in food': Recent incidents spark food safety concerns in India Cockroach found in Vande Bharat meal
This is not the first such incident reported on a Vande Bharat train. A few months ago, a passenger claimed on social media that he found a cockroach in his meal served on the train.
MENAFN17112024007365015876ID1108893715
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.