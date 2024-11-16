New Ethical Media Policy In The Works: DIPR Joint Dir
Date
11/16/2024 7:08:34 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Joint Director of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) Muhammad Aslam said on Saturday that a new media policy is in the offing and will be rolled out soon.
On the occasion of National Press Freedom Day, Muhammad Aslam said that the department is currently following the Media Policy 2020, while a new policy is being developed and will be implemented shortly.
“Our top priority is to ensure that people receive accurate and timely information. We are working on several models to ensure that ethics are followed while sharing information with the public. We act as carriers of information,” he said.
He further mentioned that, in light of the massive growth of social media, the department is working on a model to ensure that social media-based information remains ethical.
“We need to create an ethical landscape for social media. There has also been a huge transformation from print to digital media. We are aware of this shift and are following many proposals to address it,” he added.
