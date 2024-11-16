Sri Lanka's President To Elect 25-Member Cabinet On Monday

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) Nov 16 (AdaDerana) – Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake will appoint a new Prime and the Cabinet on Monday (Nov. 18) after his National People's Power (NPP) secured a record-breaking victory in the snap general election, the party's senior spokesman Tilvin Silva said.

“We will be appointing the Cabinet on Monday (18), limited to 25. It could be even less – 23 or 24. There will be scientific allocation of subjects for the ministries,” he added.

The NPP on Friday (Nov. 15) swept the Parliamentary by winning a two-thirds majority, securing a record-breaking 159 seats in total.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the inaugural session of the Tenth Parliament, comprising of members elected through the 2024 General Election held on November 14, is scheduled to commence on November 21, as per the Extraordinary Gazette Notification No. 2403/13 dated 2024.09.24 issued by the President, according to the Parliamentary Communications Department.