Azerbaijan To Field 8 Players In European Women's Chess Championship On Rhodes

MENAFN - AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

The European Women's Chess Championship kicks off today on the Greek island of Rhodes, with 8 talented Azerbaijani players set to compete in the prestigious tournament, Azernews reports.

According to Trend, the Azerbaijani contingent includes Ulviyya Fataliyeva, the reigning champion, along with Govhar Beydullayeva, Gulnar Mammadova, Ayan Allahverdiyeva, Turkan Mammadyarov, Sabina Ibrahimova, Narmin Abdinova, and Lala Huseynova.

The event will feature a total of 137 players, with Nino Batsiashvili from Georgia being the top-rated contender.

The tournament, which will be held under the Swiss system, consists of 11 rounds. The prize fund for the competition is set at 60,000 euros, with the champion taking home a cash prize of 10,000 euros.

Additionally, the top 10 finishers in the European Championship will secure qualification for the World Chess Cup.