Turkey Holds The Key To Solving Multiple Global Crises

MENAFN - Asia Times) While Turkey's government is struggling to deal with mass protests at home (after Istanbul's mayor Ekrem Imamoglu was imprisoned), in foreign affairs, it is in an increasingly strong position as a key power broker in deals with Europe, the US and Russia.

At the crossroads between Asia and Europe, Turkey is strategically important to just about everyone and is emerging as a clever negotiator.

Since the early 2000s, Turkey has relied on a foreign policy approach that emphasized cooperation instead of competition. Economic ties were a priority, which helped Turkey steadily improve its relationships with Russia, Iran and Syria.

While remaining a part of Nato and a major trading partner with the European Union , Turkey views its ties with Russia, Ukraine, China and countries in the Middle East as equally important. Turkey has shown that it will work with whatever government benefits its interests, and has taken advantage of regional conflicts to be a convenient ally when needed.

At the same time, Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has no qualms about confronting both friends and rivals equally, giving it strategic flexibility.

Rocky relationship with Russia

Turkey is Russia's second biggest trading partner. Ankara continues to rely on Russian gas and banking networks, doing over US$60 billion in trade annually with Moscow. The Turkish relationship with Russia improved dramatically in 1995 when Russia stopped supporting the Kurdish Workers Party (PKK) and Turkey stopped supporting Chechen rebels.

Since then, Turkey has maintained a functional relationship with Russia, while never being pliant to Moscow.

Turkey was critical of Russia setting up military bases in Syria, in Tartus and Khmeimim and as it controls the airspace in northern Syria it also has the ability to restrict Russian access. Ankara has also used its military presence in Idlib, in northern Syria, to check Russian influence in the past.

Turkey's drone offensive in Idlib in 2020 helped the Syrian opposition and pushed back the Syrian government and Russian-backed activity in the northwest.