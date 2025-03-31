Ukraine Receives Nearly $400M Tranche From IMF - Shmyhal

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukraine's state budget has received around $400 million as part of another tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"The state budget of Ukraine has received approximately $400 million from the IMF's latest tranche," Shmyhal stated.

He highlighted that the funding follows the successful seventh review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program, bringing the total IMF support under this initiative to over $10 billion.

"We are grateful to the Fund for its assistance and close cooperation, which is providing vital support to the Ukrainian economy during wartime," Shmyhal added.

Board approves Seventh Review of Ukraine's progra

As reported by Ukrinform, on March 28, the IMF management approved the latest allocation of $400 million to Ukraine. This decision followed discussions held by the IMF mission in Kyiv in late February regarding the seventh review of the EFF program.

Since the program's launch nearly two years ago, Ukraine has completed six reviews - the first time in its history of cooperation with the IMF. These achievements have enabled the government to secure approximately $9.8 billion out of the $15.5 billion envisaged for the program's duration from 2023 to 2027.

In 2025, Ukraine aims to attract an additional $2.7 billion from the IMF, based on the outcomes of four quarterly reviews.