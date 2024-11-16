US-manufactured Ukrainian armor gets demolished in Kursk zone

(MENAFN) Russian have reportedly destroyed a U.S.-made Stryker armored vehicle in the Kursk Region, with footage of the strike shared by the Russian Telegram Troyka on Wednesday. The 19-second video, captured by an unmanned aerial vehicle flying at low altitude over a field, shows the Stryker moving along a dirt road before being hit and engulfed in flames. The strike is attributed to Russian marines using a Lancet-family kamikaze drone, which has become a key part of Russia’s medium-range weaponry. These drones, developed by ZALA Aero Group (part of Kalashnikov Group), are frequently used to target high-value military assets, including artillery and armored vehicles.



The Lancet drones have a range of up to 50 kilometers and can carry payloads of up to three kilograms, making them effective against both mobile and heavily armored targets, including Western-supplied tanks. While the Russian Ministry of Defense did not directly reference this specific strike in its daily update, it reported ongoing counteroffensive operations in the Kursk Region, which Ukraine invaded in early August. According to Russian military sources, Ukrainian forces suffered heavy losses, including over 450 servicemen, two tanks, and numerous armored vehicles over the past 24 hours. Despite initial Ukrainian progress, Russian troops have managed to push the invaders back, regaining control of several settlements near the border and inflicting significant casualties on Ukrainian forces.



