KOC Keen On Preserving Environment -- Deputy CEO

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Khaled Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, Nov 17 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) is eager to maintain environment and ensure sustainability, said KOC Deputy CEO for Planning and Innovation Mohammad Al-Abduljaleel on Saturday.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement during a ceremony co-organized by the company and UAE's Embassy to 1,000 desert seedlings at Al Abdaliya Nature Reserve, in the presence of some ambassadors and officils, Al-Abduljaleel affirmed continued efforts aiming to curb carbon emissions.

He stressed the need of raising awareness with the best sustainable practices to curb carbon fingerprint and maintain environment.

He referred to the company's firm commitment to achieving the strategy of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) to achieve Net-Zero by the year 2050.

Meanwhile, UAE's Ambassador to Kuwait Dr. Matar Al-Neyadi expressed at launching this initiative with the KOC as it comes at important timing.

He affirmed Kuwait and UAE's keenness to boosting sustainable efforts, saying this move came to embody this commitment.

Trees planted today do not need much water and could bear high temperature, Al-Neyadi told KUNA in a similar statement.

On Kuwait-UAE ties, Al-Neyadi said they have witnessed accelerated growth in different sectors and fields, in light of much attention paid by the two countries' leadership.

He referred to the recent visit of UAE's President Sheikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan to Kuwait.

He pointed to continued coordination and cooperation in all fields as well as identical visions between the two sides, out of their shared destiny.

There is growth at trade exchange, and big economic and investment opportunities in the two countries, he highlighted.

Nasser Al-Hajri, a KOC official, said the move aims to raise greening to combat climate change and curb its effects.

Seedlings planted will help improve public health of population and reduce carbon emissions, he told KUNA.

The reserve is built on an area of 1.2 million square meters, west Kuwait, he stated. (end)

