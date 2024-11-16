Over 25 Qatari Companies Join Trade Mission to the UAE

(MENAFN- Media4pr) Dubai, United Arab Emirates: In a collaborative move to strengthen the joint economic cooperation between Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, Qatar Development (QDB) is organizing a Qatari trade mission to the UAE, bringing together over 25 Qatari companies from various sectors. The mission, sponsored by “Tasdeer”, the export arm of QDB, aims to explore unique opportunities in UAE and develop new partnerships between the Qatari and UAE companies.

The Qatari mission includes a number of sectors witnessing increasing demand, such as construction, plastics and paper industries, iron and steel, and food and beverage, in addition to innovative solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence and sports technology.

This diversity of participating companies reflects the shared vision of Qatar and UAE in the joint pursuit of economic integration based on diverse expertise and innovation.

Develop Mutually Beneficial Economic Relations

Khalid Abdullah Al-Mana, Vice President of Enterprise Development, stated that: "This mission aims to present Qatari companies as trusted partners in the UAE market, as we look forward to empowering our longstanding economic relations with our counterparts in the United Arab Emirates. Our support for leading Qatari companies to access new markets enhances opportunities for joint cooperation, which contributes to the development of the local business ecosystem and serves the interests of both the Qatari and UAE economy."

He pointed out that the UAE market presents an exceptional opportunity for Qatari companies seeking to expand, emphasizing that the mission is part of a series of initiatives aimed at strengthening trade ties between the two countries and deepening partnerships in priority sectors.

Comprehensive Program Enhances Cooperation Opportunities

The B2B trade mission event is taking place from November 19-20, 2024 at the One&Only One Za'abeel hotel in Dubai, UAE. The invitation is open to all companies to benefit from bilateral meetings, expand their network, and collaborate with new partners. The program includes site visits and dedicated b2b meetings bringing together Qatari & UAE companies. The event also provides a strategic platform for communication, to discuss the latest market trends and identifying joint business opportunities.

Business matchmaking meetings are expected to lead to the establishment of long-term partnerships. As a key supporter of the private sector in Qatar, QDB is continuously working on enhancing and supporting small and medium enterprises and entrepreneurs, through the provision of financial and non-financial services to develop targeted sectors and enhance skills, with a focus on expanding into local and global markets.

It is worth noting that the economic ties between Qatar and the UAE have grown steadily in recent years, with trade volume increasing by 19% year on year from 2021 to 2023, underscoring the importance of initiatives that support trade exchange and foster economic prosperity across the Gulf region countries.

For more information on the mission and to register for the event, please visit

About Qatar Development Bank

Qatar Development Bank (QDB) was established in 1997 as the Qatar Industrial Development Bank, a 100% government-owned developmental organization. Its primary aim was to develop investments within local industries, thereby accelerating growth and economic diversification in Qatar through support for the private sector.

QDB has achieved significant milestones in recent years, playing a chief role in growing Qatar’s private sector. QDB has also played an integral role in stimulating national economic and social development, through funding a variety of local projects and providing support to the private sector through a range of innovative services. By adopting this strategy, QDB has contributed to empowering Qatari entrepreneurs, improving the standard of living, as well as allowing Qatari entrepreneurs to benefit from a wide range of promising investment opportunities, and to develop their exporting potentials while supporting their entry to new international markets.

QDB’s strategy is entirely in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030. It is focused on promoting and facilitating the growth of the private sector in key economic sectors, with the aim of building a diversified, sustainable economy.

QDB aims to promote entrepreneurship spirit within the private sector in Qatar through providing the necessary services that shall ease the growth, development, and diversification of this sector. In doing so, QDB offers access to information, incubation, and capabilities to SMEs, in addition to access to capital through direct and indirect financial services, investment and access to local markets, and access to international markets for Qatari exporters though export insurance and funding services.. For more information, please visit





