Pakistan, Russia Talk Stability In Afghanistan

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan and Russia have underlined the imperative of greater regional coordination on ways of bringing peace and stability to Afghanistan.

Top diplomats from the two countries stressed the need for regional cooperation on Afghanistan at a meeting in Islamabad, the Foreign Office said.

Russian President's Special Representative on Afghanistan, Ambassador Zamir Kabulov paid a day long visit to Pakistan on Thursday, a brief statement from the said.

The visiting Russian envoy called on Pakistan's Foreign Secretary Ms Amna Baloch and later had detailed discussions with Additional Secretary (Afghanistan and West Asia) Ambassador Ahmad Naseem Wariach.

The two sides exchanged views on relations with Afghanistan and called for enhanced coordination among regional countries for a peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan.

According to the FO statement, Moscow and Islamabad agreed to remain engaged towards this end, boosting regional coordination on how to stabilise Afghanistan.

On Thursday, FO spokesperson Zahra Baloch told a media briefing the two sides would explore the role neighbouring countries could play in promoting peace in the region.

