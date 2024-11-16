US Provides Peru With USD 65 Mln Security Assistance

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (KUNA) -- US President Joe Biden said his country is working closely with Peru to to manage the regional challenges, defend democracy and protect the environment.

In a statement late Friday, during his meeting with Peru President Dina Boluarte in the Peruvian capital Lima, Biden announced that the US is providing Peru with USD 65 million worth of security assistance, including nine black hawk helicopters and training for more than 130 pilots and technicians over the course of five years. Biden also hailed Peru's role in fighting drug trafficking.

He noted that the two countries are partnering on infrastructure. California Caltrain has donated 150 passenger cars and locomotives to the Lima metro rail, part of a much larger collaboration that will save Peru millions of dollars and reduce pollution and deepen ties between and among their businesses, he added.

On her part, Boluarte thanked Biden for sharing mutual interests during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum (APEC), "where we gather with the most important 21 economies in the world." (end)

