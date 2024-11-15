JETOUR Joins Hands With DISCOVERY And Cheetah Conservation Fund In Wildlife Conservation, Practicing “Travel As ESG” Philosophy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FUZHOU, China, Nov. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, at the JETOUR Global Travel+ 2024 in Fuzhou, JETOUR emphasized the importance of wildlife conservation and reaffirmed its strong commitment to the pursuit of "Travel as ESG Practices". After releasing a teaser of Discovery's documentary "Return of the Cheetah", JETOUR invited the documentary's protagonist, Hazen Audel, a renowned biologist and artist, to jointly launch the charity auction for the protection of cheetahs. JETOUR announced that all proceeds from the auction will be donated to cheetah conservation, continuing its consistent support for ecological conservation.

JETOUR: Cheetah Protection will be Our Long-term Public Service

At the conference, more than 1,000 people watched the teaser of the documentary "Return of the Cheetah". The documentary, jointly produced by JETOUR, the Discovery Channel and the Cheetah Conservation Fund, uses the Namibian grasslands in Africa as a backdrop to illustrate the plight of the cheetah around the world, and to encourage more people to get involved in this public welfare activity and help protect the environment for the survival of wildlife, including the cheetah.

While discussing cheetah conservation with Dr. Laura Marker, founder of the Cheetah Conservation Fund, and Hazen Audel, the main character in the documentary, Ke Chuandeng, Vice President of JETOUR Auto, said,“Public welfare is not just about giving. It is about encouraging more people to get involved. Through our cheetah conservation project, we hope to raise awareness of the importance of wildlife conservation and inspire more people to get involved. When we add up every small act of kindness, it creates energy that can help build a better and more harmonious world.”

Li Xueyong, President of JETOUR Auto, said,“With the development of JETOUR's global business, we are increasingly aware of the harmonious symbiosis between economic development and the ecological environment. If we treat the earth well, the earth will treat us well. Cooperation with CCF is just the beginning. In the future, we will continue to support ecological conservation and contribute to global sustainable development.”

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

CONTACT: Media Contact: ...