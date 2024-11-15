OSCE Urges Tackling Rise In Religion-Based Hate Crimes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) said on Friday that religion-based hate crimes rose in the European countries and need to be "prosecuted correctly." This has been proven due to database about the new report on hate crime offered by OSCE's human rights office in Europe on Friday, the organizations said in a statement.

European have officially announced 9,000 anti-Semitism crimes and 6,000 hate crimes against Muslims in 2023 based on data, according to the report. The report also revealed crimes recorded against Jewish people and Christians.

Due to an increasing number of hate crime against Christians in Europe, the report stressed the need of coordination and collaboration to set up an EU coordinator post to combat hate crime. (end) amq

