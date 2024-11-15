Gurpurab Celebrated With Religious Fervor In Kashmir
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Srinagar city on Friday witnessed vibrant celebrations on the auspicious occasion of the 555th Gurpurab, marking the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism.
The Sikh community across Kashmir came together to honour the teachings of compassion, equality and service that the revered Guru championed.
The festivities were amplified with the presence of officials from the police, administration and others, including the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, VK Bidhuri and the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, VK Birdi.
Also, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar, Imtiyaz Hussain and Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Dr Bilal Mohi-ud-Din Bhat along with Kashmir's chief cleric, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, greeted the community while stressing the spirit of communal harmony and mutual respect.
Similarly, the Gurpurab celebrations were marked by prayers, community kitchens (langars), and hymns resonating from the Gurudwaras.
The Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir visited the Chatti Padshahi Gurudwara in Rainawari, Srinagar – one of the most revered Sikh shrines in the valley, where he extended warm greetings to the community. Accompanying him, the IGP Kashmir and senior police officials also paid their respects at the Gurudwara.
Meanwhile, officers interacted with members of the Sikh community, assuring them of continued support and security during their religious observances.
Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in his Friday address at the Jamia Masjid Srinagar highlighted the strong Sikh-Muslim unity in Kashmir. He stressed the significance of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's philosophy in promoting peace and compassion.“Guru Nanak Dev Ji's message transcends boundaries and remains a beacon of hope for humanity,” he said.
The celebrations served as a reminder of Kashmir's centuries-old ethos of unity in diversity. The collective participation of leaders from various walks of life reaffirmed the valley's cultural fabric, woven with threads of mutual respect and shared values.
