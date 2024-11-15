UNHCR Offers Free IELTS Tests To Empower Refugees

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has partnered with IELTS to offer free English language tests to hundreds of refugees, unlocking new opportunities for education and employment.

IELTS, one of the world's most trusted English language proficiency tests, is globally recognized by governments, universities, and employers. In 2023 alone, over 4 million IELTS tests were taken in more than 140 countries. This partnership aims to help displaced individuals overcome and logistical challenges that often stand in the way of achieving their ambitions.

With 83 percent of refugees living in low- and middle-income countries, access to higher education and decent work remains limited. Refugees face numerous obstacles, including underutilized skills, unrecognized qualifications, and restrictive policies. Currently, only 7 percent of university-aged refugees can pursue higher education, compared to the global average of 42 percent.

By providing free IELTS tests, UNHCR and its partners hope to address these inequalities and empower refugees with internationally recognized qualifications. An IELTS score is not just a certification-it's a gateway to higher education, professional opportunities, and integration into host communities.

“An IELTS score can change lives, offering refugees the chance to unlock their potential and contribute meaningfully to society,” said Jane Mann, Managing Director of the Partnership for Education at Cambridge.

UNHCR will identify eligible refugees and work with IELTS to arrange testing locations and dates. Both paper-based and computer-based tests will be made available.

Sajjad Malik, Director of the Division of Resilience and Solutions at UNHCR, emphasized the transformative impact of the initiative:“Finding refuge is not just about survival; it's about regaining purpose. Attaining educational qualifications can be a powerful part of this journey.”

IELTS qualifications are accepted by over 25,000 organizations worldwide. Warwick Freeland, Managing Director of IELTS at IDP Education, highlighted how the partnership transcends boundaries:“An IELTS score opens doors to global success, and we hope offering free tests will improve access to education for refugees worldwide.”

This initiative is a testament to the shared commitment of UNHCR, IELTS, and its partners to create brighter futures for refugees, helping them overcome barriers and build fulfilling lives.

