Oil Slides Below $73: Supply Glut Meets Weak Demand

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The oil just sent a clear message to investors and consumers alike: prices are dropping, and it matters for everyone's wallet.



Brent fell to $72.15 and WTI to $68.38, marking significant weekly losses that affect global commerce and daily life. Behind these numbers lies a simple truth: the world expects too much oil for too little demand.



The International Agency sees an oversupply coming in 2025, even with OPEC+ trying to control production. China, usually a reliable buyer, shows signs of slowing down.



Money talks, and right now, the strong US dollar speaks volumes. It makes oil more expensive for international buyers, pushing prices down as fewer customers step up to purchase.



Think of it as a global sal nobody wants to attend. The numbers don't lie. US oil stockpiles grew by 2.1 million barrels, surpassing predictions and confirming the market's oversupply story.







This surplus directly impacts prices at your local gas station and beyond. Previous fears about Middle East tensions, particularly around Iran, have cooled off.

Oil Market Outlook

This cooling effect removes the fear premium from prices, bringing them closer to pure supply-demand reality. Some bright spots exist in this picture.



Refineries have been making better profits since October, and global oil inventories hit their lowest point since January. These factors suggest the market still has some balance.



OPEC+ holds its cards close, delaying production increases and planning its next move for December 1. Their decisions will ripple through the global economy, affecting everything from transportation costs to manufacturing.



Looking forward, 2025 shapes up as a buyer's market. More oil will likely flow than needed, potentially keeping prices in check. This outlook matters for businesses planning ahead and consumers watching their budgets.







