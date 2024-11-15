Lorraine Bencivengo-Ziff, The Goddess Of Slots, Takes Gaming World By Storm With Major Milestones And New Ventures

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lorraine Bencivengo-Ziff, known to her millions of fans as the "Goddess of Slots," has had an exciting and eventful year marked by major achievements and new ventures that have elevated her as one of the gaming industry's most influential personalities.

In August, Lorraine made waves at the Global Gaming Expo (G2E) in Las Vegas, the world's largest gaming convention, where she was hired to showcase the latest slot machines from AGS. Known for her vibrant and engaging personality, Lorraine livestreamed from the convention floor, offering her fans exclusive access to the newest slot game releases. Her live sessions allowed viewers to experience firsthand the innovative features of AGS's latest machines, creating an interactive and dynamic connection between Lorraine and her dedicated fanbase.

October saw Lorraine embarking on a thrilling adventure aboard Virgin Voyages' Valiant Lady, where she joined renowned slot player Scott "Raja" Richter (also known as "The Big Jackpot") for an unforgettable cruise. The high-limit room on the ship was officially unveiled during the event, which featured a lively slot competition and a group pull that resulted in a substantial jackpot win for participants. The cruise was such a success that Lorraine is already in talks with Virgin Voyages for a special "Goddess of Slots" cruise scheduled for 2025. This trip will include a meet-and-greet, exclusive prizes, a cocktail party, and numerous fun surprises.

In November, Lorraine competed in the prestigious Atlantis $1 Million Slot Tournament, known as the "My VIP World Tournament of Slots," where she advanced to the semi-finals. Her presence at the event was a highlight, as she also participated in interviews and a meet-and-greet with her fans. Attendees were thrilled to receive autographed pictures and exclusive Goddess of Slots T-shirts, featuring the new, trademarked Goddess of Slots slot machine logo. Lorraine's unique style of filming, often referred to as "gorilla filming," allows her viewers to feel immersed in the action, and her engaging, handheld filming technique has made her a fan favorite. This style has earned her a special privilege-Lorraine is one of the very few social media influencers allowed to film at Atlantis, Paradise Islands, Bahamas.

Lorraine was recently cast in a TV series based upon a true story which will be shooting soon in California. On Monday, November 25, Lorraine will appear at the Hard Rock in Tampa-a casino she can often be found creating content-alongside Scott "Raja" Richter for a livestream as she helps demonstrate the newest Aristocrat game, The Phoenix Link, before it is unveiled to the public on November 26. And on December 5, Lorraine will be a guest on the "Live Well and Thrive" podcast with Mike Torchia and then fly to Las Vegas to appear at the at The El Cortez Hotel and Casino that same evening.

In recognition of her rising prominence, Lorraine was recently featured on a number of media outlets, including Rival Magazine , Most Magazine , and Authority Magazine , to name a few. Upcoming, she will be featured on Canada's V13 as well as the November/December issue of Gaming America Magazine.

To better connect with her global following and growing influence, Lorraine has launched an official website, . Fans can now find everything related to the Goddess of Slots brand, including the latest news, exclusive photos, press, merchandise, and more. Stay tuned for more exciting announcements as they develop!

