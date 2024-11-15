Second Edition Of Al Shaqab League To Take Place In Dec

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Shaqab yesterday announced the return of the Al Shaqab League, an elite equestrian competition designed to foster young talent and promote excellence in horsemanship.

Set to take place at the prestigious Longines Indoor Arena in Al Shaqab from 13-14 December 2024, the league provides aspiring riders under 25 with a supportive, competitive to showcase their skills. This year's edition promises an enriched experience with international competitions, engaging activities for families, and a welcoming environment for all attendees.

The Al Shaqab League offers young male and female riders the opportunity to advance their equestrian careers within an inclusive and equitable framework. The league's focus on Future Champions, Junior Champions, Youth Champions, Ladies Class, Amateur Class, and Al Shaqab Champions categories ensures that riders at every level have the chance to excel.

In addition, the 2024-2025 season introduces a Team Competition and a new element with the Team Competition Draw, where each team will proudly bear the name of a legendary Al Shaqab Champion Horses.

Teams will compete under names that resonate with Al Shaqab's heritage, including champion stallions like Marwan, Al Adeed, Gazal, Wadi, Farhoud, Kahil, Hariry, Afreen, Siwar, and Shahalel. DAAM, Exxonmobil, Al Kass and kobeco concept have been announced as the sponsors for this season.

Al Shaqab International League Showjumping event serves as qualifiers for the International Equestrian Federation's Group VII Championship Final, giving young athletes the platform to represent Al Shaqab on the world stage. With three international competitions included, this season expands the league's reach and impact, reinforcing Al Shaqab's status as a hub for regional and global equestrian talent.

The league's training and competition categories include Introductory Classes: Intro Class 1, Intro Class 2, Intro Class 3 and Main Categories: Future Champions, Junior Champions, Young Champions, and a Ladies' Category specifically for amateur female riders.