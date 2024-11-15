Rising Stars Of Youth Padel Shine In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Building on its ongoing partnership with the Qatar Padel Federation (QPF), Aspire Academy is organising the first-ever International Padel Federation (FIP) recognised youth event in Qatar and will be held at Padel In within the Aspire Zone.

The is part of the FIP Promises Tour, which features events around the world for youth padel players. The FIP Promises Aspire Academy tournament, which began yesterday with the finals set for tomorrow, features the world's future stars of the in the U-14 and U-16age groups. This landmark event is part of the Academy's 20th-anniversary celebrations, underscoring its collaboration with the QPF to elevate youth engagement in padel across the region.

The FIP Promises tournament features 22 dynamic teams, including players from Qatar, Spain, Bahrain, Lebanon, and Kuwait. The FIP Promises Aspire Academy event is a key part of fostering a strong pipeline of padel talent and creating a global platform for emerging champions.

Among the participants are all nine of Aspire Academy's own padel student-athletes, representing Qatar's rising padel talent. In the U-14 category, Aspire Academy's Hamad Mohammed Al Modadi will team up with Spain's Alex Acelga Dominguez as top seeds. Ali Abdulrahman Al Malik, another Aspire student-athlete, partners with Qatar's Ahmed Hassan. Essa Al Kuwari and Ali Ebrahim Al Malik, both Aspire student-athletes, complete Qatar's representatives in the U-14. For the U-16 section, Aspire Academy will be represented by Abdulrahman Khalid Alyafei, Saadon Alkuwari, Rayan Meknassi, Mohammed Ali Al Hiji, and Abdulla Alqadi. A further six Qatari players from the wider Qatari padel community will take part in the U-16 and three in the U-14.

“As part of Aspire Academy's 20th anniversary, we're honoured to host Qatar's first event on the FIP Promises tour, with the participation of youth players who represent the future of padel,” said Ali Salem Afifa, Deputy Director General at Aspire Academy.

“This tournament not only enhances Qatar's reputation as a leading sports destination but also reflects Aspire's dedication to developing a robust youth movement in padel.”

Alanoud AlMesnad, Director of Marketing and Communication at Aspire Academy, added,“This event offers a remarkable opportunity to celebrate the growth of padel in Qatar and highlights Aspire Academy's commitment to developing the next generation of athletes. By hosting this tournament, we're not only showcasing our young talent but also positioning Qatar as a pioneering force in the sport's global expansion and the development of future champions.”