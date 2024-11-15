Gaza Death Toll Rises To 43,764 Over 103,000 Injured

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Palestinian said today, November 15, that at least 43,764 people have been killed by Israeli forces in more than 13 months of war on Gaza.

According to the ministry, the toll includes 28 deaths in the past 24 hours, adding that 103,490 people have also been wounded in the Gaza Strip since the war began on October 7, 2023.

Mourners carry the body of a victim of an Israeli strike, during a funeral at al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip on November 15, 2024. (Photo by Eyad Baba / AFP)

Gaza's civil defence and rescue teams are working around the clock in an attempt to rescue people trapped beneath collapsed buildings.



