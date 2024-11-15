عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Well-Being Drink (OCC-1732)


11/15/2024 1:06:13 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a tasty new wellness energy drink that would promote good health," said an inventor, from Anaheim, Calif., "so I invented the HEALTHY ORGANIC ENERGIZER DRINK. My formula could increase energy, cleanse the digestive system, curb the appetite, and stimulate the mind and body."

The invention provides a new well-being drink for consumers of all ages. In doing so, it offers a delicious taste. It also could provide added health benefits, and it offers an alternative to traditional sugary soft drinks and other beverages. The invention features an all-natural and all-organic formula that is free of caffeine and GMOs so is easy to consume and is ideal for health-aware and fitness-conscious individuals. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-OCC-1732, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15112024003732001241ID1108890834


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search