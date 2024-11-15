CE-LINK Launches 3MP 4G Solar Camera: A Smart, Eco-Friendly Security Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3MP Solar camera from CE-LINK

Revolutionizing Security with Wireless, Solar-Powered, and AI-Enhanced Technology

DONGGUAN, CHINA, November 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As the security camera evolves, consumer demand for smart, adaptable, and eco-friendly solutions continues to grow. In response, CE-LINK has unveiled its 3MP 4G solar camera -a breakthrough product combining 4G communication with a solar-powered system to deliver efficient and sustainable security monitoring.

Unlike conventional cameras, the 3MP 4G solar camera eliminates the need for external power cords and network connections, simplifying installation and operation. With no complex setup required, users can easily position the camera anywhere and activate it immediately.

The camera features a built-in IR LED and spotlight, offering both color and infrared night vision with visibility up to 8 meters. It provides 2K (2304×1296) HD resolution, delivering crisp and detailed images. Additionally, the integrated PIR (Passive Infrared) sensor and AI algorithms enable accurate differentiation between human activity and other motion, significantly reducing false alarms.

To ensure uninterrupted performance, the camera supports dual power supply modes. Its integrated 1.2W solar panel harnesses renewable energy, requiring just two hours of sunlight daily to meet power needs. Meanwhile, the built-in 6600mAh rechargeable battery can sustain continuous operation for up to 45 days (based on 20 triggers per day) even in cloudy or rainy conditions. This dual-charging capability minimizes reliance on the grid, cutting costs while promoting sustainability.

“As the market evolves, we recognize that consumers need a solution that not only enhances security but also contributes to a greener future,” said Larry, Product Manager at CE-LINK.“This 3MP 4G solar camera strikes the perfect balance between functional convenience and environmentally friendly design.”

The camera's wireless and solar-powered features make it an ideal solution for a variety of applications, including:

- Home security monitoring

- 24/7 surveillance of livestock and crops on farms

- Early detection of forest fires

- Construction site safety management

- Nighttime security at remote tourist attractions

Its versatility and ease of use ensure it meets the demands of both residential and industrial users, particularly in outdoor or remote areas.

About CE-LINK

Based in Dongguan, China, CE-LINK is a leading technology company specializing in electronic security and green energy solutions. Founded in 2004, the company focuses on research, development, production, and sales of consumer electronics. CE-LINK is committed to innovation and quality, with a diverse range of products designed to meet the ever-changing needs of a global audience. For more information, visit .

Media Relations

CE-LINK

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.