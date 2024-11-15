(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Nov. 15, 2024

Mindbloom , the largest provider of psychedelic therapy, and Happier , the leading meditation and habit-building app, announce Continuous Transformation – a partnership to enable people to deepen their mindfulness practices and unlock emotional healing.

Mindbloom and Happier Break New Ground with the Ultimate Fusion of Ketamine Therapy and Mindfulness

"As a dedicated meditator for over a decade, I've experienced the profound synergy between ketamine and meditation." said Dylan Beynon, Mindbloom's Founder and CEO. "Ketamine's unique dissociative effects produce a state of undistracted awareness that cuts through mental noise, allowing for clarity and ego dissolution. This isn't just about a breakthrough moment - it's about sustaining transformation."

The benefits of ketamine and mindfulness are well-established: 62% of Mindbloom clients report significant improvements in depression or anxiety after four sessions , while Mindfulness-Based Stress Reduction reduces anxiety in 70-80% of individuals .

When combined, their effects are even more powerful:



Ketamine quiets the mind and disrupts thought loops, providing a foundation for mindfulness, while meditation trains the mind to observe thoughts without attachment.

Ketamine enhances neuroplasticity , enabling the brain to form new neural connections and break free from entrenched thought patterns, creating fertile ground for growth. Meditation sustains ketamine's effects , helping people process emotional breakthroughs and integrate key insights.

"This partnership is a fusion of two powerful modalities that work in harmony to support lasting transformation. Happier's personalized mindfulness journey complements Mindbloom's transformative therapy by providing users with the tools to not only process their breakthroughs but also sustain and integrate them into daily life. Together, we're creating a holistic experience where insight and practice go hand in hand, empowering individuals to experience deep healing and ongoing personal growth" said Sarah Bidnick, Happier's CMO.

This launch marks the beginning of a deep partnership:



Mindbloom clients receive free access to Happier's mindfulness resources, including 500+ guided meditations from 60+ world-class teachers. Happier users gain discounted access to Mindbloom's programs, including 12 pathways for challenges like anxiety, depression, PTSD, and self-love, complete with integration content and personalized coaching.

Phase two, launching next year, will introduce "Meditation for Mindbloom, Powered by Happier" - a collection of Happier meditations seamlessly integrated into the Mindbloom app.

About Mindbloom:

Mindbloom is the largest provider of psychedelic medicine, offering ketamine therapy programs that combine medicine with coaching, content, and community. Mindbloom's clinicians facilitate over 275,000 at-home ketamine therapy sessions each year in 36 states, and Mindbloom's treatment outcomes were published in the largest study of ketamine therapy .

About Happier:

Happier is a meditation app that meets you where you are, so you can realize more than you ever thought possible. With a flexible approach and wisdom from some of the world's most insightful teachers, Happier helps you get more out of meditation - so you can give more to every part of your life. Happier creates a personalized meditation plan for you based on your monthly check in answers. Every day, you'll receive fresh, tailored meditations and activities from our extensive library to guide your practice.

