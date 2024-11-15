Bahrain Int'l Airshow Continues Its Aircraft Shows, Displays

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo event by Kholoud Al-Enezi

MANAMA, Nov 15 (KUNA) -- Amidst an atmosphere full of excitement and thrill, the Bahrain International Airshow 2024 continued its air shows in the Kingdom's skies, in addition to displaying a variety of old and modern aircraft.

The fixed aircraft display area was 86,000 square meters to display more than 120 different types of aircraft participating in fixed and air shows.

A group of specialized teams participated in the air shows, most notably the Saudi Falcons Team, the Global Stars Team, the Sarang Helicopter Team, and displays of Typhoon and F16 aircraft, as well as commercial civil aircraft.

The exhibition, which was held from November 13 to 15, witnessed a remarkable presence at the regional and international levels, as it displayed the latest products and technologies in the aviation industry with the participation of the largest international companies. (end)

