Date
11/15/2024 7:01:15 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
15 November 2024
Change of Name
Following a General Meeting of the Company on 08 November 2024, the Company is pleased to announce that the Company name has changed from Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc to Foresight Ventures VCT plc.
END
For further information, please contact:
Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100
Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181
