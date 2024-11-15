عربي


11/15/2024 7:01:15 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THAMES VENTURES VCT 1 PLC

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

15 November 2024

Change of Name

Following a General Meeting of the Company on 08 November 2024, the Company is pleased to announce that the Company name has changed from Thames Ventures VCT 1 plc to Foresight Ventures VCT plc.

For further information, please contact:

Company Secretary
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Stephen Thayer Tel: 0203 667 8100

Investor Relations
Foresight Group LLP
Contact: Andrew James Tel: 0203 667 8181


