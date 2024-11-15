Uruguay Holds Interest Rate Steady At 8.5% Amid Economic Shifts

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Uruguay's central has chosen to maintain its official interest rate at 8.5%. This decision reflects a careful approach to monetary policy in a changing economic landscape.



The Banco Central del Uruguay (BCU ) aims to keep inflation within its target range of 3% to 6%. Recent data shows inflation in Uruguay has decreased significantly.



It fell from 8.3% in December 2022 to 5.1% in December 2023. By May 2024, it had further dropped to 4.1%. These figures represent the lowest inflation rates in 18 years for the country.



The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts positive growth for Uruguay's economy. They forecast a 3.4% increase in 2024 and 3% in 2025.



This growth is expected to come from various sectors. Agricultural exports, increased cellulose production, and strong private consumption will likely contribute.







Uruguay's approach differs from some of its neighbors. Countries like Mexico, Colombia, and Chile have been lowering their interest rates.



Brazil, however, has been raising rates due to increasing inflation. Uruguay's steady rate suggests a middle ground between these approaches.

Uruguay's Economic Outlook Amid Political Transition

The BCU's decision comes at a politically significant time. Uruguayans will soon elect a new president in a runoff election. Recent polls favor the left-wing opposition candidate, Yamandu Orsi.



This political context adds another layer of complexity to economic decisions. Market expectations played a role in the BC 's decision. A survey showed that 80% of pension funds and market dealers expected no change in the interest rate.



This alignment between market expectations and central bank actions can help maintain economic stability. The BCU anticipates some fluctuations in inflation in the coming months.



They expect a slight increase in December, followed by a slowdown in January. Over the next two years, the bank projects inflation to settle around 4.5%. This aligns with their target range midpoint.



Global economic factors also influenced the decision. The BCU considered how changes in the world economy might affect domestic inflation and expectations.



This global perspective is crucial in an interconnected economic world. The IMF's assessment of Uruguay 's economy highlights both opportunities and risks.



They see the potential for a strong economic rebound in 2024. However, they also note possible challenges. These include changing global financial conditions and geopolitical tensions.

