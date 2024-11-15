This Week In Tech News: 15 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including the world's first stretchable display, an alcohol detection wristband and an AI solution for the nuclear sector.

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.

The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.

PR Newswire Weekly Technology Press Release Roundup, Nov. 11-15, 2024.

Continue Reading

"Of the organizations that were considered AI Leaders, two-thirds reported that AI has already driven 25% or greater improvement in their revenue growth rate," saidShobhit Varshney, VP & Sr. Partner, Americas AI Leader, IBM Consulting. "We dove into the data to uncover how these AI Leaders were implementing AI within their businesses that could help others learn from their success."Compared to the first Stretchable display prototype unveiled in 2022, the new panel's maximum elongation rate has more than doubled from 20% to 50%. This enhanced stretchability enables various display design possibilities, raising the technology's potential competitiveness when commercialized.A cold, rainy day often results in a canceled tee time. But with the Approach R50 and an indoor setup, golfers don't need to take a day off due to bad weather. Play a full virtual round – from drive to putt – on more than 43,000 courses around the world from the comforts of the garage, basement or driving range."The Internet is fundamental toAfrica'sdigital transformation, and this partnership with ICANN demonstrates our commitment to building a more secure, stable, and inclusive digital future for the continent ... Through this collaboration, we are equipping African stakeholders with the knowledge and resources needed to shape the future of the Internet," stated Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa.As part of Crayola's Campaign for Creativity, Crayola and Audible are releasing today a collection of exclusive Crayola "Imagination in Action" activity sheets for Audible listeners to creatively engage with select children's titles. The sheets range from coloring projects to creative sketch prompts corresponding to specific Audible kids' titles such as Disney Frozen: Olaf's Quest and Peppa Pig's Play-A-Long Podcast.A combination of data processing and real-time visualization technologyfrom Beyond Sports will insert well-known characters from "The Simpsons" into the game action while the Bengals and Cowboys play in real time. Fans can expect to see Homer and Bart on the sidelines, Marge and Lisa interviewing players during the game, Maggie operating the SkyCam, plus additional interactive elements including animated virtual commentators.The trading halt is not the result of any issue associated with CleanSpark's business, operations, filings with the SEC, financial statements or securities. The Company contacted representatives of Nasdaq promptly upon becoming aware of this issue and is working diligently to resolve this issue and allow trading of its common stock and Warrants to resume."Real-world asset tokenization is scaling, and we're excited to have these blockchains added to increase the potential of the BUIDL ecosystem. With these new chains we'll start to see more investors looking to leverage the underlying technology to increase efficiencies on all the things that until now have been hard to do," said Securitize CEO and co-founderCarlos Domingo.This allows companies to adjust their investment between human agents and AI agents, providing the flexibility needed to be responsive as customer needs, business goals and market demands evolve.The general session highlighted Yardi's dedication to delivering AI-powered solutions that streamline operations, enhance user experience and drive efficiencies for property managers acrossCanada.With the ability to detect alcohol and instantly share data with authorized users through the user-friendly SOBRsure app, the wristband delivers real-time monitoring and enables accelerated intervention, while fostering trust and support with a compassionate, human touch.TheFloor is Lavagame transports players into a high-energy, immersive environment where the walls are lava! Inspired by the fun and thrilling elements of the hit Netflix series, the game delivers an exhilarating combination of strategy, teamwork, and pure adrenaline.Atomic Canyon's Neutron Enterprise generative AI solution, built and running on NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform, is being deployed at Diablo Canyon to transform document search and retrieval, and deliver significant cost savings and improved operational efficiency. The Neutron Enterprise offering sets a new standard for information access and analysis in the nuclear energy sector.One of the major issues the Army faces is the significant gain and offset drift of the sensor. OKSI has developed a novel scene-based NUC solution that runs in the background and in real-time, minimizing impact on situational awareness. By leveraging hardware capabilities of the 3GEN FLIR, the software automatically performs gain and offset corrections that are invisible to the operator, as opposed to traditional, flag-based methods."This aircraft is more than a new design-it's the gateway to a cleaner, quieter, and more affordable future for regional travel. With the EL9, we're not just making sustainable aviation a reality, we're redefining how people and cargo move through Direct Aviation, a new category of safe and seamless travel that brings air mobility closer to where we live, work and play," saidMarc Allen, CEO ofElectra.

