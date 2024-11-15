This Week In Tech News: 15 Stories You Need To See

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
A roundup of the most newsworthy tech announcements from PR Newswire this week, including the world's first stretchable display, an alcohol detection wristband and an AI solution for the nuclear energy sector.
NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a recap of some major stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Continue Reading
PR Newswire Weekly Technology Press Release Roundup, Nov. 11-15, 2024.
IBM "AI in Action" Report Identifies Key Characteristics of Businesses That Consider Themselves Leaders in AI
"Of the organizations that were considered AI Leaders, two-thirds reported that AI has already driven 25% or greater improvement in their revenue growth rate," said
Shobhit Varshney, VP & Sr. Partner, Americas AI Leader, IBM Consulting. "We dove into the data to uncover how these AI Leaders were implementing AI within their businesses that could help others learn from their success."
LG Display Succeeds in Developing World's First Stretchable Display that Expands by 50 Percent
Compared to the first Stretchable display prototype unveiled in 2022, the new panel's maximum elongation rate has more than doubled from 20% to 50%. This enhanced stretchability enables various display design possibilities, raising the technology's potential competitiveness when commercialized.
Meet the
Garmin Approach R50, the only portable golf launch monitor with a built-in simulator
A cold, rainy day often results in a canceled tee time. But with the Approach R50 and an indoor setup, golfers don't need to take a day off due to bad weather. Play a full virtual round – from drive to putt – on more than 43,000 courses around the world from the comforts of the garage, basement or driving range.
ICANN and Smart Africa Collaborate to Boost Internet Governance Across Africa
"The Internet is fundamental to
Africa's
digital transformation, and this partnership with ICANN demonstrates our commitment to building a more secure, stable, and inclusive digital future for the continent ... Through this collaboration, we are equipping African stakeholders with the knowledge and resources needed to shape the future of the Internet," stated Lacina Koné, CEO of Smart Africa.
Crayola and Audible Launch Partnership to Inspire Children to Listen, Imagine, and Create
As part of Crayola's Campaign for Creativity, Crayola and Audible are releasing today a collection of exclusive Crayola "Imagination in Action" activity sheets for Audible listeners to creatively engage with select children's titles. The sheets range from coloring projects to creative sketch prompts corresponding to specific Audible kids' titles such as Disney Frozen: Olaf's Quest and Peppa Pig's Play-A-Long Podcast.
Sony's Beyond Sports Technology Powers Upcoming ESPN Monday Night Football "Alternate" Presentation-The Simpsons Funday Football
A combination of data processing and real-time visualization technology
from Beyond Sports will insert well-known characters from "The Simpsons" into the game action while the Bengals and Cowboys play in real time. Fans can expect to see Homer and Bart on the sidelines, Marge and Lisa interviewing players during the game, Maggie operating the SkyCam, plus additional interactive elements including animated virtual commentators.
CleanSpark Comments on Trading Halt Related to Clerical Warrant Conversion Error
The trading halt is not the result of any issue associated with CleanSpark's business, operations, filings with the SEC, financial statements or securities. The Company contacted representatives of Nasdaq promptly upon becoming aware of this issue and is working diligently to resolve this issue and allow trading of its common stock and Warrants to resume.
BlackRock Launches New BUIDL Share Classes Across Multiple Blockchains to Expand Access and Potential of BUIDL Ecosystem
"Real-world asset tokenization is scaling, and we're excited to have these blockchains added to increase the potential of the BUIDL ecosystem. With these new chains we'll start to see more investors looking to leverage the underlying technology to increase efficiencies on all the things that until now have been hard to do," said Securitize CEO and co-founder
Carlos Domingo.
Zendesk Launches Flexible Pricing for Customized AI Journeys
This allows companies to adjust their investment between human agents and AI agents, providing the flexibility needed to be responsive as customer needs, business goals and market demands evolve.
YASC Canada 2024: Embracing the Future of Real Estate with AI at the Helm
The general session highlighted Yardi's dedication to delivering AI-powered solutions that streamline operations, enhance user experience and drive efficiencies for property managers across
Canada.
SOBRsafe Releases Real-Time Alcohol Detection Wristband with Premium Updates
With the ability to detect alcohol and instantly share data with authorized users through the user-friendly SOBRsure app, the wristband delivers real-time monitoring and enables accelerated intervention, while fostering trust and support with a compassionate, human touch.
Immersive
Gamebox and Netflix Team Up to Launch Thrilling Floor is Lava Multiplayer Experience, Coming November 15th
The
Floor is Lava
game transports players into a high-energy, immersive environment where the walls are lava! Inspired by the fun and thrilling elements of the hit Netflix series, the game delivers an exhilarating combination of strategy, teamwork, and pure adrenaline.
PG&E Launches First Commercial Deployment of On-Site Generative AI Solution for the Nuclear Energy Sector at Diablo Canyon
Atomic Canyon's Neutron Enterprise generative AI solution, built and running on NVIDIA's full-stack AI platform, is being deployed at Diablo Canyon to transform document search and retrieval, and deliver significant cost savings and improved operational efficiency. The Neutron Enterprise offering sets a new standard for information access and analysis in the nuclear energy sector.
OKSI Awarded U.S. Army Contract on their 3rd Generation FLIR Software Technology for Enhanced Thermal Night Vision Sensors
One of the major issues the Army faces is the significant gain and offset drift of the sensor. OKSI has developed a novel scene-based NUC solution that runs in the background and in real-time, minimizing impact on situational awareness. By leveraging hardware capabilities of the 3GEN FLIR, the software automatically performs gain and offset corrections that are invisible to the operator, as opposed to traditional, flag-based methods.
Electra Reveals Design for EL9 Ultra Short Hybrid-Electric Aircraft
"This aircraft is more than a new design-it's the gateway to a cleaner, quieter, and more affordable future for regional travel. With the EL9, we're not just making sustainable aviation a reality, we're redefining how people and cargo move through Direct Aviation, a new category of safe and seamless travel that brings air mobility closer to where we live, work and play," said
Marc Allen, CEO of
Electra.
For more news like this, check out all of
the latest technology-related releases from PR Newswire .
Do you have a technology press release to distribute? Sign up with PR Newswire to share your story with the audiences who matter most.
Early Black Friday Deals
Black Friday seems to have arrived early at PR Newswire. Here is a sneak peek of some of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals shared on the wire:
Elegoo Rolls Out Black Friday Deals on Popular 3D Printers
Huion's Early Black Friday Deals Go Live on Nov 11
HitPaw Edimakor Black Friday Sales: Maximize Your Savings Now with 50% Off!
YEEDI Slashes Robot Vacuum Prices by up to 45% in Black Friday and Cyber Monday Sale
EcoFlow Announces Biggest Sale of the Year with Unmissable Black Friday Deals
Helping Journalists Stay Up to Date on Industry News
These are just a few of the recent press releases that consumers and the media should know about. To be notified of releases relevant to their coverage area, journalists can set up a custom newsfeed with PR Newswire for Journalists .
Once they're signed up, reporters, bloggers, and freelancers have access to the following free features:
Customization: Users can create customized newsfeeds that will deliver relevant news right to their inbox. Newsfeed results can be targeted by keywords, industry, subject, geography, and more.
Photos and Videos: Thousands of multimedia assets are available to download and include in a journalist or blogger's next story.
Subject Matter Experts: Journalists will have access to ProfNet , a database of industry experts to connect with as sources or for quotes in their articles.
Related Resources: Our journalist- and blogger-focused blog, Beyond Bylines , features regular media news roundups, writing tips, upcoming events, and more.
About PR Newswire
PR Newswire is the industry's leading press release distribution partner with an unparalleled global reach of more than 440,000 newsrooms, websites, direct feeds, journalists and influencers and is available in more than 170 countries and 40 languages. From our award-winning Content Services offerings, integrated media newsroom and microsite products, Investor Relations suite of services, paid placement and social sharing tools, PR Newswire has a comprehensive catalog of solutions to solve the modern-day challenges PR and communications teams face. For 70 years, PR Newswire has been the preferred destination for brands to share their most important news stories across the world.
For questions, contact the team at [email protected] .
SOURCE PR Newswire
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN15112024003732001241ID1108889766