Ukraine Shoots Down 25 Russian Kamikaze Drones, Kh-59/69 Missile

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 8:30 Friday, November 15, Ukraine's Defense Forces have intercepted a Russian Kh-59/69 guided air missile and 25 one-way attack drones.

That's according to Ukraine's Air Force , Ukrinform reports.

Starting at 21:00 on Thursday, November 14, the Russians launched an attack on Odesa region using two Kh-59/69 guided air missiles fired from the Black Sea area, and also attacked Ukraine with 29 Shahed-type attack UAVs from the Primorsk-Akhtarsk region.

As of 8:30, a Kh-59/69 missile and 25 attack drones have been intercepted. The vast majority of air targets were shot down over Odesa region.

The air defense was also active in Mykolaiv, Kirovohrad, and Ternopil regions.

As a result of the enemy attack on Odesa, households, cars and other private property sustained damage.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as a result of a Russian missile and drone attack on the center of Odesa, a person was killed and at least 10 were injured , including a child.