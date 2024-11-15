Luxury Dubai Villa Rents For AED8.5M Over Two Years

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

DOHA: Growing demand for premium, ready-to-move-in Dubai homes has been highlighted by the rental of an ultra-luxury villa at AED8.5m over two years in the city's Umm Al Sheif area.

The leasing deal for the 24,000sq ft villa on a 15,000sq ft plot is a record for the exclusive residential community in the western part of Dubai.

It was managed between fäm Living and fäm Lux, divisions of fäm Properties catering to ultra-high-net-worth clients and managing fully furnished luxury rentals.

“With Dubai attracting an elite audience of millionaires and billionaires, demand for premium, fully furnished, move-in-ready properties is intensifying,” said Firas

Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Prop

DXB Interact reports that of the 61,558 villas set for completion over the next three years, only 379 are priced at AED60m or higher, 833 fall within the AED30-60m range, and 2,854 are priced between AED15-30m.

“This limited inventory, combined with Dubai's reputation as a top destination for high-net-worth individuals, points to strong growth potential in the ultra-luxury segment,” said Al Msaddi.

“The demand for high-end properties is also evident in the resale market, especially for apartments priced above AED10m. Between 2023 and 2024, resale transactions in this segment surged by more than 25%, from AED9.8bn to AED12.4bn.

“Notably, this increase includes only resale transactions, and excludes off-plan sales, indicating a strong and consistent demand for luxury properties in Dubai.”

DXB Interact data reveals that ultra-luxury apartments and villas generated a record AED86.1bn in sales in 2023, a dramatic leap of 1,245% from AED6.4bn in 2016.