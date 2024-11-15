Initiatives To Combat Lifestyle Diseases Launched At WISH

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

DOHA: Two important initiatives aimed at controlling and preventing the impact of lifestyle diseases were launched yesterday during the Qatar Foundation's World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH 2024).

The initiatives aim to combat obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases and reduce high prevalence of these conditions in the country.

As part of this, Qatar is set to adopt a proven, data-driven CARDIO4Cities programme designed to address the growing challenges surrounding cardiovascular health.

CARDIO4Cities is developed and tested by the Novartis Foundation and it uses data to help policymakers develop better healthcare decisions and strategies. The programme has been successfully tested in São Paulo (Brazil), Dakar (Senegal), and Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia).

Cardiovascular disease is a leading cause of death in Qatar and in the world. Around 21 million people died around the world due to cardiovascular disease and experts insist that most of those deaths are preventable.

Addressing the closing panel discussion at WISH 2024, Director of Public Health Department, Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Hamad Al Thani said noncommunicable diseases cost Qatar QR18.1bn annually, and cardiovascular diseases account for 73 percent of that burden.

“We aim to reduce preventable diseases, particularly cardiovascular diseases. It is time for Qatar to implement a targeted and sophisticated intervention to lower deaths from cardiovascular conditions. In five years, we hope to see significant improvements in the care and experiences of individuals living with heart disease.”

“In many cases, cardiovascular diseases are preventable, and that's why we are committed to shifting our focus and approach to prevention, rather than only improving care – this is especially important for chronic diseases, as most drivers of these diseases can be addressed outside of the health facilities, in our daily life. This is exactly why we are eagerly looking forward to implementing CARDIO4Cities in Qatar, and working together,” he added.

President of the World Heart Foundation, Professor Jagat Narula, emphasised the crucial need to reduce the risk factors for cardiovascular diseases, including obesity, Type 2 diabetes, hypertension, air pollution, stress, and smoking.

He also stated,“In places like Qatar, they could serve as an example for initiatives like this. I am very keen and committed to making this a model, showing that if we can achieve it here, we should be able to do it everywhere else.”

In a separate session during WISH 2024, MoPH launched National Action Plan on Obesity, Diabetes, and Modifiable Risk Factors for Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease (ASCVD) 2024-2030.

The National Action Plan aims to address obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases linked to atherosclerosis. It outlines a clear path to improve the nation's health, supporting the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Health Strategy 2024-2030.

It includes 58 projects to achieve three main objectives -- prevention of obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular diseases linked to atherosclerosis; optimal management of diabetes, obesity, risk factors and complications; and empowerment of the public and healthcare professionals.

In a media statement, Assistant Minister for Health Affairs, Dr. Salih Ali Al Marri said the ambitious new action plan aims to achieve 36% reduction in mortality from non-communicable diseases by 2030, in line with Qatar's National Development Strategy and the National Health Strategy.

Dr. Al Marri said,“The launch of the Action Plan marks an important step towards addressing obesity, diabetes, and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which are major contributors to Qatar's non-communicable disease burden. By emphasising health promotion, clinical excellence, and innovation, this plan reinforces our commitment to building a healthy society in Qatar.” He said the plan will also empower individuals and families to make informed health choices, as well as underscore the role of proactive policies in creating supportive environments for health and wellness.

Co-Chair of the National Diabetes Committee and Director of the Qatar Metabolic Institute (QMI), Professor Abdul Badi Abou Samra, speaking at a panel, said,“This action plan represents our commitment to a proactive and unified approach to combatting obesity, diabetes, and risk factors for cardiovascular and atherosclerotic disease. We aim to establish robust, patient-centred healthcare models that emphasise prevention, personalised care, and seamless coordination across sectors by engaging healthcare providers, policymakers, and the community. Our vision is to make health a sustainable reality for every member of our society.”

The two-day WISH 2024 Summit was held under the theme 'Humanizing Health: Conflict, Equity, and Resilience', and brought together over 3,000 delegates. They included more than 200 global health leaders and expert speakers to discuss evidence-based ideas and practices in healthcare innovation to address the world's most urgent global health challenges including the impact of conflict on healthcare, cancer, antimicrobial resistance, mental health and palliative care.