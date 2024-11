(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian attack on Odesa has left one person dead and at least ten others injured, including a child.

The Ukrainian Interior announced this in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces struck the city center with missiles and drones.

The attack damaged a temple, residential buildings, a store, garages, the main heat pipeline, and vehicles. The blasts shattered windows, and fires broke out on balconies and rooftops of several buildings.

Emergency services are working at the scene.

Earlier reports said that eight people were injured in the attack, including a nine-year-old boy.