Former PM Skvernelis Elected Speaker Of Lithuania's Seimas

(MENAFN- IANS) Vilnius, Nov 15 (IANS) Saulius Skvernelis, leader of the Union "For Lithuania" (DSVL) and former Prime Minister, has been elected Speaker of Lithuania's 14th Seimas for a four-year term.

In a secret ballot on Thursday, 107 lawmakers voted in favour of his appointment, 19 opposed, 10 abstained, and one ballot was spoiled, according to the Seimas, Xinhua news agency reported.

Skvernelis' speakership was secured through a coalition agreement formalised on Monday between the Social Democratic Party (LSDP), DSVL, and Dawn of Nemunas (PPNA), forming the ruling bloc.

Skvernelis, born in Kaunas in 1970, began his career lecturing at the Lithuanian Police Academy in 1994 and advanced to roles such as Lithuanian Police's commissioner general in 2011.

Appointed interior minister in 2014, Skvernelis also served as Prime Minister between 2016 and 2020.

Following parliamentary elections on October 13 and October 27, the LSDP emerged as the leading party, securing 52 of the 141 parliamentary seats, while PPNA and DSVL obtained 20 and 14 seats, respectively.