Paramount Polyclinic Observes World Diabetes Day
Date
11/15/2024 12:07:35 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Center of Excellence for the Management of diabetes & Obesity at Paramount Polyclinic, Hawal Srinagar, observed World Diabetes Day with a free medical camp, emphasizing prevention and management of diabetes.
The event
was aimed at educating
the public on adopting healthy lifestyles and food choices to prevent diabetes and its complications. Expert healthcare professionals provided complimentary check-ups, consultations, and screenings.
Educational pamphlets highlighting the importance of healthy habits, balanced diets, and regular exercise were distributed among participants. The camp witnessed an overwhelming response from the community.
Dr Syed Riyaz Ahmed, practicing Diabetes & Obesity Medicine at Paramount Polyclinic & Diagnostic Center said,“Our objective is to raise awareness about diabetes prevention and management. We encourage everyone to prioritize their health and take proactive steps towards a healthier lifestyle.”
Dr Riyaz further said that the
Center of Excellence remains committed to providing comprehensive care and support for diabetes management.
