Colonel Sanders Serves Up A One-Of-A Kind Combo For The Eras
Date
11/15/2024 12:00:58 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influencer Chris Olsen helped The Colonel get ready for Canada's most anticipated concert. They enjoyed KFC's new Combo 13 together, created custom hand-crafted bracelets and a fan poster that read“I made this for you”, that the Colonel proudly waved with fans.
Contact:
Sreeja Sasidharan
647.212.3121
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
MENAFN15112024004107003653ID1108889109
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.