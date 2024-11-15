عربي


Colonel Sanders Serves Up A One-Of-A Kind Combo For The Eras


11/15/2024 12:00:58 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Influencer Chris Olsen helped The Colonel get ready for Canada's most anticipated concert. They enjoyed KFC's new Combo 13 together, created custom hand-crafted bracelets and a fan poster that read“I made this for you”, that the Colonel proudly waved with fans.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

